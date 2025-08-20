West Ham submit improved bid to sign Southampton star Mateus Fernandes

West Ham United have submitted an improved offer to Southampton to sign Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer, according to the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg.

West Ham have shown keen interest in Fernandes this summer, with Graham Potter eager to add more creativity and drive to his midfield options.

Their opening proposal reportedly fell well below Southampton’s asking price, with the Hampshire outfit rejecting both the figure and the structure of the deal as unsatisfactory.

Despite their drop to the Championship, the Saints remain in a firm position, as Fernandes is tied down to a four-year contract at St Mary’s, and the club feel under no pressure to part with him for less than their valuation.

The Hammers have now decided to up their offer, according to Steinberg, who claims that West Ham have submitted a more ‘improved offer’ for the transfer of the Portugal U21 star to the club this summer.

Following earlier rejected bids, Southampton will only entertain offers considerably higher than his £12m Transfermarkt valuation, which is similar to what they paid Sporting CP to sign him last summer.

While Steinberg has not given clarity on the figures of West Ham’s improved bid, it’ll be interesting to see if the improved offer from West Ham is deemed sufficient enough to finalise the transfer.

Improved offer

It hasn’t been the best possible opening week to the new season for West Ham, who lost to newly promoted Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Graham Potter handed debuts to two of their new signings, with El Hadji Malick Diouf and Mads Hermansen starting at the back, while Kyle Walker-Peters and Callum Wilson—both recruited on free transfers—took their place among the substitutes.

They showed vulnerability, especially in the middle of the park, so it’s not surprising that a move for a new midfielder is now being accelerated as the transfer window deadline draws close.

Fernandes would be a good addition to Potter’s side, as he possesses qualities that will aid the former Chelsea manager in imprinting his style of play. He has already started the season in strong form, continuing from where he left off last season, with a decisive goal in the Carabao Cup first round against Northampton.

West Ham will hope their latest bid to Southampton is sufficient enough to get the deal for the Portuguese midfielder over the line.