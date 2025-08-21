Arsenal plot swoop to sign Nicolas Jackson after Kai Havertz injury

Arsenal have earmarked Chelsea centre-forward Nicolas Jackson for a possible transfer this summer following the injury to Kai Havertz, according to TEAMtalk.

Havertz featured from the bench in Arsenal’s opening Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford last Sunday. He was supposed to compete with summer addition Viktor Gyokeres for a starting berth up front while also providing cover in other areas when needed due to his versatility.

However, reports from The Athletic on Wednesday reveal that the Germany international was absent from training after suffering a knee injury that could keep him on the sidelines for an extended spell.

With Gabriel Jesus also rehabilitating from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, the Gunners are now in the market for a new centre-forward option, as early assessment is yet to reveal the extent of Havertz’s injury.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have ‘identified’ Senegalese forward Jackson as a potential option to bolster their attack before the transfer window closes.

The report adds that the North London club’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, is actively searching for Premier League-proven forwards, and the 24-year-old has emerged among the targets the club have earmarked for a possible move.

Jackson to Arsenal

Jackson has fallen behind the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Chelsea are now open to letting him leave and have placed a £60m valuation to sanction his departure, according to the report.

TEAMtalk adds that Arsenal have also set their sights on Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, but the Villains’ unwillingness to sell makes Jackson, who is also of keen interest to Newcastle United, a more feasible option.

At his peak, the 24-year-old is unplayable — relentless in his running, devastating when breaking forward, and able to conjure chances from the barest openings with his energetic style.

Yet, on quieter days, he can appear awkward and rough around the edges. Even so, Jackson still has ample room to polish his craft. His spell at Chelsea has been a demanding adjustment.

Still, the Senegalese doesn’t seem fazed by the leap, competing strongly against seasoned Premier League defenders while amassing a commendable 34 goal contributions in the process.

Similar to Havertz’s reported transfer to Arsenal that drew criticism but achieved success, Jackson could be another success story under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta should the Gunners complete the swoop to sign him.