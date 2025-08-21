West Ham make ‘approach’ to sign Chelsea’s Andrey Santos

West Ham have reportedly made an ‘approach’ to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, as per The Guardian.

The 21-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Vasco da Gama a couple of years ago. He initially struggled to find regular game time at the Blues, so the Brazilian went out on loan to Nottingham Forest.

However, he found it difficult to play regularly for the Reds as well; therefore, his loan at City Ground was terminated in mid-season. Santos joined Strasbourg, who are Chelsea’s sister club, on another loan deal in the winter window last year.

The youngster showcased glimpses of his qualities in Ligue 1, so he stayed at Stade de la Meinau last term. Santos was excellent last campaign, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Strasbourg.

Following that, Chelsea have decided to keep him in the squad. He featured in the Club World Cup and also made a substitute appearance in the opening Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Now, The Guardian report that West Ham are planning to sign a new holding midfielder before the end of this transfer window, following a disappointing start to this season. They are even ready to let Edson Álvarez leave to create room in the squad.

Santos to West Ham

Mateus Fernandes and Marc Casado are on their wishlist, but Santos is also on the East London club’s radar. So, they have made an ‘approach’ to secure his service, but Chelsea have rejected it as they don’t want to let him leave.

The South American is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and still has five years left in his current contract. Therefore, Chelsea are in no rush to cash-in on him this summer.

Santos is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield position and the box-to-box role. He has an eye for long-range passing, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would have been a great coup for the Hammers had they managed to sign him. However, it is going to be interesting to see who West Ham eventually decide to sign to strengthen the middle of the park.