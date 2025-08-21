Tottenham draw up three-man shortlist after missing out on Eberechi Eze

Arsenal have successfully hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s deal for Eberechi Eze with only an official announcement pending from the Gunners, in the aftermath of Kai Havertz’s knee injury at the start of the week.

Eze was a top target for Spurs, so missing out on him is undoubtedly a big blow but Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club already has a number of top targets, who they could consider in the days that remain in the transfer window.

Manchester City star Savinho has been under consideration since several weeks by the Lilywhites, while more recently, Southampton’s Tyler Dibling and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers have also emerged as options.

Dibling, however, is thought to be closer to joining Everton, whereas a swoop for Rogers has been described as ‘almost impossible’ by the transfer insider as Tottenham look for another major addition following James Maddison’s injury.

Dibling the likeliest to join Spurs

Morgan Rogers would arguably be the most ideal signing for Tottenham considering what he brings from the number 10 position. The 23-year-old – valued at £47m by Transfermarkt – has been superb for Aston Villa but they are unlikely to let him leave in the final days of the transfer window.

Savinho’s sale would require Manchester City to consider signing a replacement and though Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes has been touted as a possible acquisition, the Sky Blues will face a race against time to complete both the deals.

Tyler Dibling would be the best-placed option to join Tottenham. Though Everton are leading the race for his signing, Spurs can offer better money and the opportunity to play European football, which could put them in pole position for the 19-year-old.

Crystal Palace and Everton are in talks for Dibling, so Spurs will have to act fast if indeed they are to sign the young Englishman, who Southampton are resigned to parting company with during the ongoing transfer window.