West Ham hold talks to sign Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling

West Ham United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After enjoying a very successful time at Manchester City, the 30-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge back in 2022. However, he hasn’t been able to showcase his qualities for the Blues.

The forward has now found himself out of favour under Enzo Maresca and went out on loan to Arsenal last term to play regularly. However, he struggled at the Emirates Stadium.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Chelsea are ready to let Sterling leave this summer, either on loan or permanently. So, the forward’s agent has been looking at options and has held talks with West Ham.

Sterling previously worked under Graham Potter at Chelsea, and the former Brighton manager might feel that he can bring the best out of the ex-Liverpool star, so perhaps, he would be ready to reunite with Sterling at West Ham.

The Hammers’ chairman likes to sign big-name players, and the Chelsea outcast is one of them. Therefore, he could be tempted to lure him to the London Stadium this summer.

Sterling to West Ham

Sterling is comfortable on either flank and has played as a false nine under Pep Guardiola at Man City. He used to be an explosive winger and could dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

However, last season proved that he has lost both of his key attributes and has been on a downward spiral. Moreover, he is on a very high wage at the West London club, so purchasing him might not be the best decision for Potter’s side.

West Ham need emergency signings to turn the situation around, having endured a dire start to this season, losing 3-0 to newly promoted side Sunderland on the opening day.

The East London club reportedly want a new midfielder and a forward. It is going to be interesting to see how many new acquisitions Potter’s side eventually manage to pull off before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, following the defeat against Sunderland, West Ham will face off against Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday night before taking on Nottingham Forest just before the international break.