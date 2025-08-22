Tottenham open talks to sign Bilal El Khannouss

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks to sign Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss after missing out on Eberechi Eze, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Since becoming the Lilywhites’ new manager, Thomas Frank has been keen on strengthening the attacking midfield position this summer. Initially, they attempted to buy Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest by triggering his release clause.

However, the Reds accused Spurs of an illegal approach and threatened to take legal action. Eventually, the 25-year-old has decided to stay at City Ground by signing a fresh term.

Following that, Tottenham prioritised purchasing Eze from Crystal Palace and almost agreed on a deal in principle with the player and the South London club.

However, following Kai Havertz’s recent knee injury, Arsenal decided to swoop in and hijack the deal. Eze is a boyhood Arsenal fan and has opted to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that after missing out on Eze, Tottenham have shifted focus to alternative options and have identified El Khannouss as a serious target.

El Khannouss to Tottenham

Spurs have held talks with Leicester to enquire about the details of signing the Moroccan. Moreover, Frank’s side are plotting a swoop for Savinho of Manchester City.

The 21-year-old still has three years left in his current contract and is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt. Therefore, the Foxes won’t allow his departure for cheap.

After moving to King Power Stadium last summer, El Khannouss failed to help his side survive relegation. However, he displayed glimpses of his qualities, scoring against Tottenham.

He is a technically gifted player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham as an Eze alternative should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the September 1st transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, apart from El Khannouss, Tottenham are also interested in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers to strengthen the No.10 position. However, purchasing him would be extremely difficult as Unai Emery’s side are unlikely to allow his departure at this stage of the window.