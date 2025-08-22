Everton set sights on Man City centre-back Nathan Ake

Everton are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Manchester City’s centre-back Nathan Ake during the closing days of the window, according to TEAMtalk.

Aké has played an instrumental role in City’s dominance since his arrival from Bournemouth in 2020, securing ten major honours at the Etihad Stadium – a haul that features the historic treble in 2022/23, three additional Premier League crowns, a League Cup triumph and two continental trophies.

However, the arrival of Josko Gvardiol in his preferred role, coupled with injury setbacks last season, has seen him fall behind in the pecking order, and a departure in search of game time could be on the cards.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Everton have set their sights on a possible swoop for Ake and have begun initial talks to understand the situation.

The report adds that the Toffees’ interest in the Dutch defender emerged during negotiations for Jack Grealish, who moved to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on a one-year loan deal.

In a boost to Everton, City are open to the versatile defender’s departure this summer, and a loan option with a buy obligation could also be considered.

However, Everton aren’t the only club showing a keen interest in Ake as the report suggests that Newcastle United are also in the running for his signature.

Ake to Everton

As per the report, City will demand up to £35m for the Netherlands international, with Everton now holding preliminary discussions to understand the conditions of a possible deal.

The Merseyside outfit endured a disappointing beginning to their Premier League campaign, falling 1-0 at Elland Road against newly-promoted Leeds United.

Defender Jarrad Branthwaite has been sidelined following an injury sustained in training. At the same time, first-choice left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is also unavailable — forcing midfielder James Garner to fill in as cover during the defeat, highlighting the urgent need for reinforcements in that role.

Although his recurring fitness issues remain a concern, Aké’s top-flight experience could provide Everton with much-needed assurance as they embark on a new chapter at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, having loaned Grealish from City, TEAMtalk clarifies that the Toffees cannot loan Ake, as Premier League rules prohibit loaning two players from the same club, so it’ll be interesting to see if they match City’s valuation to land the Dutchman on a permanent move.