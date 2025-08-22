Tottenham interested in signing Alexander Sorloth

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have had a difficult summer window thus far. Since making Mathys Tel’s loan move permanent, they have only made one permanent signing, who is Mohammed Kudus.

João Palhinha has also joined from Bayern Munich, but he has arrived on a loan deal, and Spurs have an option to make his move permanent next summer.

Tottenham have already missed out on signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, while they initially wanted to buy Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, but the player has decided to join Manchester United.

Now, Fichajes state that despite already having Richarlison and Dominic Solanke as centre-forward options, Tottenham want to add further depth to this season and have identified Sorloth as a serious option.

The 29-year-old joined Los Rojiblancos last summer after displaying impressive performances with Villarreal. Although he netted 20 league goals last season, he was used as a rotational option.

He even played only nine minutes in the opening La Liga game against Espanyol last weekend, where Diego Simeone’s side ended up on the losing side.

Sorloth to Tottenham

So, the Norwegian isn’t happy with his current situation at the Spanish capital and is keen on leaving to play regularly. The forward would even be ready to join Spurs.

Atletico Madrid don’t want to keep hold of an unhappy player; therefore, they are ready to cash-in on him late in this transfer window. The forward is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract.

Richarlison struggled with fitness problems over the last couple of years and was linked with a move away from Tottenham early on this summer. However, he has enjoyed a stellar start to this campaign, scoring a brace against Burnley in the opening Premier League game.

So, it is unlikely that Tottenham would cash-in on him, and considering Solanke is also at the club, plus Tel can provide cover in this area if needed, Spurs don’t need to spend big to sign a new striker this summer.