West Ham keen on Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Club Brugge’s defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika as a possible replacement for Edson Alvarez, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

During the previous campaign, Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen regularly depended on Onyedika, who featured in 52 matches across all competitions, including 11 in the UEFA Champions League — where he registered a stunning strike in the final group stage clash with Manchester City in January.

The 24-year-old has been on the radar of several clubs across Europe, including West Ham, but a move did not materialise.

With ten days until the transfer window closes, it appears the Hammers are now back in the race for the midfielder, as Tavolieri claims that West Ham have reignited their interest in signing Onyedika this summer.

With Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez completing a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, the East Londoners have now earmarked Onyedika as a possible replacement and are ‘monitoring’ his situation with the 19-time Belgian champions, according to the report.

The Nigerian international is keen on a move to the London Stadium this summer, according to the transfer journalist, so West Ham will now hope to reach an agreement with Brugge around his £17m Transfermarkt valuation.

Onyedika to West Ham

West Ham have enjoyed a productive summer under Graham Potter, with the Englishman adding El Hadji Malick Diouf, Kyle Walker-Peters, Callum Wilson, and Mads Hermansen to reinforce the squad.

However, their productive summer activities have not translated to results following their disappointing opening-day defeat to Sunderland.

While it’s understandable that there’s room for improvement in the remaining 37 Premier League games, reinforcements, particularly in the middle of the park, are needed.

The London club have continued their search for midfield reinforcements, having seen approaches for Southampton talent Mateus Fernandes and Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos reportedly rebuffed.

Attention has now shifted back towards Onyedika, who has been one of the standout midfielders in the Jupiter Pro League since he joined from Danish side FC Midtjylland in 2022.

Should the Hammers complete a swoop for the Nigerian midfielder, Graham Potter would be handed a resilient and combative presence in midfield, capable of protecting the backline while disrupting opposition attacks.