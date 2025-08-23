Tottenham ‘preparing’ to submit bid to sign Nico Paz

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit a formal proposal to sign Como star Nico Paz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

With less than ten days remaining in the transfer window, the Lilywhites have signed only Mohammed Kudus and João Palhinha. The Portuguese has even joined on a loan deal, and Thomas Frank’s side can make his move permanent next summer.

Signing a new No.10 has been a long-term desire of the Danish boss, as after becoming the North London club’s new manager, he attempted to buy Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.

However, a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition. Following James Maddison’s serious knee injury, Frank has been left without a specialist creative midfielder. Dejan Kulusevski provided cover in this position in the last two seasons, but has also been out injured.

Therefore, the need to sign a new CAM has increased for Tottenham, and they attempted to purchase Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. Negotiations regarding this move even reached advanced stages, but Arsenal have managed to snare the Englishman away under the nose of the Lilywhites.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are also interested in Morgan Rogers, but Aston Villa have no intention of parting ways with him at this late stage of the window.

Paz to Tottenham

Therefore, Frank’s side have shifted focus to Paz and are ‘preparing’ to submit a formal £69m proposal to sign the Argentinian. The 20-year-old joined Como from Real Madrid, and they have a buyback clause.

Having been impressed by his performances in Serie A last term, Los Blancos are interested in bringing him back. Therefore, purchasing the South American won’t be straightforward for the North London club.

The youngster is a 6ft 1in tall, left-footed, technically gifted, versatile player. He is a CAM by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Moreover, he can provide cover on the flanks if needed.

Paz is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they were to purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually manage to secure his service in this transfer window to strengthen the No.10 position.