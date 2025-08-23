Tottenham plot swoop to sign Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites have reinforced the flanks by signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United this summer. However, Thomas Frank is keen on purchasing a new wide forward following Son Heung-min’s departure.

Football Insider state that Spurs have earmarked Savinho as the primary target to replace the South Korean but have already seen two official bids worth up to £60m rejected by the Citizens as they want around £70m to let the Brazilian leave.

Therefore, Frank’s side have shifted focus to cheaper alternative options and have identified Akliouche as a serious target. So, they could make a concrete approach to secure his service.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, Monaco are expected to demand a big fee to let their star man leave at this stage of the window.

Akliouche is a left-footed, technically gifted player. He has been playing as a right-winger under Adolf Hutter at Stade Louis II, but can also provide cover in the CAM role if needed.

Akliouche to Tottenham

Kudus is comfortable playing on either flank and played several games on the left flank for West Ham, as Jarrod Bowen has been the undisputed starter on the right.

Therefore, Frank would be able to deploy both Kudus and Akliouche in the same starting XI. Moreover, Tottenham are also keen on purchasing a new creative midfielder following James Maddison’s injury, and the Frenchman would be able to provide cover in this area as well if he were to join this summer.

Akliouche enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists across all competitions. He even helped his side secure a Champions League spot by finishing in the top three in Ligue 1.

After being impressed by his performances, Bayer Leverkusen were said to be interested in him, but they eventually couldn’t afford to secure his service.

Akliouche is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to purchase him before the September 1st transfer deadline.