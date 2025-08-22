Tottenham still ‘trying’ to sign Man City star Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are still ‘trying’ to sign Manchester City star Savinho, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 21-year-old initially attracted attention, having displayed impressive performances for Girona in the 2023/24 season on loan from French side Troyes. In 40 appearances in all tournaments, he made 21 goal contributions and helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four in La Liga.

Following that, he joined the Citizens last summer. Upon moving to the Etihad Stadium, the Brazilian displayed glimpses of his qualities last term, scoring twice and notching up 10 assists across all competitions.

Furthermore, the South American scored a solitary goal and provided one assist in three Club World Cup appearances. He has even established himself as a key player for the Brazil national team.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that after being impressed by Savinho’s recent performances, Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing him as a potential replacement for Son Heung-min.

Pep Guardiola’s side have no intention of letting him leave, but the player is open to joining the North London club. So, they are optimistic about getting the deal done and are still ‘trying’.

Savinho is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks, and also works hard without possession.

Savinho to Tottenham

After appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, Tottenham endured a disappointing defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Lilywhites started the game well and managed to gain a 2-0 lead, but Les Parisiens came back brilliantly and equalised the match before winning on penalties. However, Spurs have returned to winning ways by defeating Burnley in the first Premier League fixture last weekend.

Now, Tottenham will face off against Man City on Saturday, but Savinho isn’t available for selection amid the speculation about his future, and he also has a minor injury problem.

The Brazilian is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much it would take to persuade City to cash-in.

Therefore, it’s going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to secure the South American’s signature before the end of this transfer window.