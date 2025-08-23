Everton agree £42m deal to sign Southampton star Tyler Dibling

Everton have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Tyler Dibling this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees have spent the transfer window targeting attacking reinforcements for David Moyes, with Thierno Barry arriving from Villarreal and Jack Grealish joining on loan from Manchester City.

The Merseyside club also maintained a strong pursuit of Dibling throughout the summer, though several of their offers for the England Under-21 starlet were turned down.

Dibling was one of the standout players for the Saints last season, featuring 38 times across all competitions, and it’s no surprise David Moyes’ side have been keen on signing him this summer.

It appears the club have been able to meet Southampton’s valuation for the teenager, as Romano claims that Everton have reached a verbal agreement with the Hampshire outfit over the transfer of the 19-year-old to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

The deal for the winger’s transfer to the Merseyside club became successful following lengthy negotiations, according to the journalist.

Romano adds that the agreement was reached on a £42m fee with a sell-on clause being included in the deal, and the attacking ace is now set to undergo his medical and sign a long-term contract, which he agreed on in July.

Dibling to Everton

Dibling came through the ranks at Southampton’s academy and briefly joined Chelsea’s youth setup in 2022 before heading back to the south coast later that same year. He made his senior debut in August 2023 during a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Gillingham and has gone on to accumulate 43 appearances for the Saints.

The winger featured 38 times across all competitions last season, netting four goals and supplying three assists as he cemented his place as a first-team regular.

This season, however, he was absent from Southampton’s opening two fixtures—a 2-1 victory over Wrexham and a 1-0 win against Northampton Town—before making a late cameo in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

Should the deal be officially formalised, Dibling would become Everton’s eighth addition of the summer, following the arrivals of Thierno Barry, Adam Aznou, Mark Travers, Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Grealish, Tom King, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.