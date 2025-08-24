Tottenham Hotspur prepared to offer £74 million to sign Manchester City star Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign a new winger in the final week of the summer transfer window. After having a deal for Eberechi Eze hijacked by Arsenal, the Lilywhites have grown keener on Manchester City star Savinho.

While no official offer has been made for the Brazilian international yet, TEAMtalk has reported that Tottenham are ready to pay £74 million to secure a transfer for Savinho with Thomas Frank described as a ‘strong supporter’ of the player, by the source.

Savinho has been highly-regarded at Manchester City with Pep Guardiola calling him an ‘incredible’ player, but he has not started in the team’s opening couple of Premier League outings and consequently, could be tempted into joining Spurs.

Given that the FIFA World Cup is next year, Savinho is motivated to play regular football in order to earn a call-up from Brazil and Tottenham Hotspur could offer him exactly what he is looking for in the 2025/26 campaign.

Spurs need to act quickly

Tottenham Hotspur have to act quickly if they are to seal a deal for Savinho because Manchester City’s idea is to replace the 21-year-old, potentially with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, and they need enough time on their hands to do so.

Personal terms with Savinho might not be as much of an issue but City are likely to stay firm on their demands considering the player’s age and potential, so the club-to-club negotiations might be a slightly lengthy process.

At potentially £74 million, Savinho would become the most expensive signing from Tottenham’s current crop of players. overtaking Dominic Solanke, but a vital signing owing to their lack of offensive depth.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham are serious enough about his pursuit or would look for cheaper options later in the window like Alejandro Garnacho, a player available in the market, and somebody they had shown interest in earlier as well.