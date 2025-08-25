Tottenham ‘closely monitoring’ Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Atlético Madrid centre-forward Alexander Sorloth this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

Sorloth had a brief stint in the Premier League when he joined Crystal Palace from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland in 2018.

Although he did not make much impact, he was far more proficient during his spell in LaLiga, netting 24 times in 90 outings for Real Sociedad before switching to Villarreal, where he scored 26 goals in only 41 appearances.

Despite serving as backup to Julián Álvarez following his move last summer, Sorloth has still managed a commendable 24 goals in 54 games for Los Rojiblancos.

With Alvarez fully established as Diego Simeone’s first choice, it won’t be surprising if the centre forward eyes a move in search of game time with several clubs, including Tottenham, now keeping tabs on him.

According to Tuttojuve, Spurs are ‘closely monitoring’ Sorloth’s situation at the Spanish capital as they contemplate a late swoop.

The report adds that the North London club are looking for an experienced forward who can make an instant impact upon signing for the club, with the 29-year-old now being seen as a viable option.

However, Spurs face stern competition for the 6ft 4in centre-forward, as the Italian outlet claims that Premier League rivals Newcastle United have earmarked him for a possible transfer to St James’ Park, with his aerial qualities being admired by Eddie Howe.

Tottenham should prioritise other options

Sorloth still has three years left on his contract at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, so it won’t be surprising if Atlético demands a fee around his £21m Transfermarkt valuation.

Tottenham currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison and Mathys Tel as their centre-forward options this season.

Head coach Thomas Frank has now made clear his preference for Richarlison, who have started two games upfront against Burnley and Manchester City.

Speaking about Richarlison, Frank said, ‘Right now, he is my starting nine. He scored two fantastic goals. He had two top games. He’s Brazil’s number nine.

On the other hand, Solanke, despite his niggling injury concerns, has been reliable whenever he’s fit, while Tel will be looking to shake off his Super Cup final penalty miss to make an impact in the squad.

Therefore, the funds would be better invested elsewhere, particularly in the attacking midfield role, where Spurs seem lacking at the moment.