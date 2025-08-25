Tottenham submit improved second formal offer to sign Nico Paz from Como

Tottenham Hotspur have submitted an improved offer to sign Nico Paz from Como this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Spurs have been keen on signing an attacking midfielder this summer, but their earlier attempts have proven futile. Their deal for Morgan Gibbs-White was rebuffed after Nottingham Forest threatened a lawsuit in what they deemed an inappropriate approach towards signing the Englishman.

They were also closing on a deal for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze before Arsenal swooped in to acquire the midfielder from under their noses.

They’ve now set their sights on other targets, and Como’s Paz has now emerged high on their agenda during the closing stages of the window.

During the 2024/25 Serie A campaign, the 20-year-old established himself as a central figure for Cesc Fabregas’ side, featuring in 35 league fixtures.

The Argentine midfielder also netted six goals and provided nine assists, and it’s no surprise to see him among Lionel Scaloni’s preliminary Argentina squad for the upcoming international break.

According to reputable Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Tottenham submitted an initial £34m to Como to sign the Argentina international.

However, the offer was deemed insufficient, with the Lariani holding onto a £60m valuation to allow the youngster to depart the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia this summer, according to the report.

Di Marzio adds that the North London club have now returned with a second and improved £43m formal offer to get the deal done.

Improved bid

Amid Tottenham’s new bid, the journalist clarifies that Como have not given any approval at the time of writing, but talks between the two clubs are ongoing.

Thomas Frank is off to a flying start to life as Tottenham boss as his side have been flawless, winning both their opening games against Burnley and Manchester City without conceding a goal.

However, their participation in the UEFA Champions League, as well as other domestic competitions, means they’ll need sufficient depth to prevent fatigue and in case of injuries.

Paz, who has been one of the best young players in Serie A, fits the mould of the archetypal midfielder to thrive under Thomas Frank’s tutelage. He would be a creative outlet for the team while also working his socks off off the ball.

With Di Marzio reporting that Como are yet to respond to their improved offer, Spurs will hope it’s sufficient enough to seal the deal for the Argentine attacking ace.