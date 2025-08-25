Tottenham Hotspur plotting transfer for Chelsea outcast Christopher Nkunku

Tottenham Hotspur are still looking for offensive additions in the final week of the transfer window. After making a strong start to life under Thomas Frank, the board is already under demand from the fans to provide the right backing to the Dane.

Caught Offside has reported that Tottenham are interested in a switch for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is not a part of Enzo Maresca’s plans for this season, and is training separately from the main roster as he awaits a resolution on his future.

Bayern Munich have also been interested in the former RB Leipzig star but have not materialised their interest in him. Chelsea, meanwhile, have slapped the player with a £35 million price tag in their bid to offload him sooner rather than later.

Nkunku was a key squad player under Maresca last season, and bagged 15 goals and five assists in all competitions, but newer signings in the final third over the ongoing transfer window have made the Frenchman’s role redundant at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs need a specialist left winger

Christopher Nkunku would be a decent signing for Tottenham Hotspur, especially at his £35 million asking price, but after investing in Mathys Tel earlier in the transfer window, it is debatable whether they need him.

The 27-year-old excels in a central role down the middle or as a number 10, and has done little to impress down the left wing in the recent past. With Dominic Solanke and Richarlison also in the team, he is not the ideal profile for Spurs at the moment.

Instead, they would be bolstered by an out-and-out left winger who could be a like-for-like replacement for Son Heung-min. Ademola Lookman is one of such players that they have been linked with lately, and is available in the transfer market.

Spurs are facing a race against time to acquire another forward and risk going into the season agonisingly short on depth in the position, more so when Richarlison’s inconsistent form and fitness troubles are taken into account.