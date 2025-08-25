Tottenham make ‘approach’ to sign Piero Hincapié

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made an ‘approach’ to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Although the Lilywhites have had a quiet transfer window thus far this summer, Thomas Frank has helped his new club enjoy a stellar start to this campaign.

Spurs were excellent in the UEFA Super Cup but eventually lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. However, since then, they have bounced back brilliantly by winning the first couple of games in the Premier League.

Frank’s side thrashed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday afternoon and are yet to concede in the league, where they were very poor defensively last term.

The Danish boss currently have Micky Van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Kevin Danso as the centre-back options. Radu Dragusin is also an option, but he has been out with a knee problem.

As Tottenham have qualified for the Champions League this season, the fixture schedule will become congested from next month, and they need proper depth in every department to continue their momentum.

Hincapié to Tottenham

Therefore, it appears Tottenham are contemplating purchasing a new centre-back. On X, Romano says that Spurs are interested in Hincapié and have made an ‘approach’ to seal the deal.

The player has expressed his desire to leave Leverkusen before next week’s transfer deadline to take the next step in his career. The player has a £52m release clause in his current contract and has a contract until 2029.

Spurs want to sign the 23-year-old on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent for a fee similar to his release clause next summer.

Hincapié is a left-footed centre-back, and Van de Ven is the only left-sided centre-back Frank currently has at his disposal. The Ecuadorian is also comfortable in the left-back position if needed.

He is technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, has the recovery pace to play in a high defensive line, and is also good in the air. The South American is still just 23 and isn’t a finished article yet.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for The North London club should they eventually manage to secure his service before the September 1st transfer deadline.