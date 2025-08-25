West Ham ‘serious contenders’ to sign Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer, according to TBR Football.

With the transfer window barely a week away from closing, the Hammers still have much to do, particularly in the middle of the park, where they’ve looked underwhelming and short of options.

James Ward-Prowse and Tomáš Souček started in midfield in the 5-1 defeat to Chelsea in Premier League matchweek two, and they looked second best for most of the game’s duration.

Mexican midfielder Edson Álvarez has sealed a loan switch to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, while Guido Rodríguez’s future remains uncertain after being left on the bench against Chelsea.

With no other recognised defensive midfielder in the squad, a move for one before the transfer deadline could be accelerated, and Bissouma has now emerged as their prime target.

This is according to TBR Football, who claims that Tottenham are looking to sell the Malian midfielder, and West Ham have now entered the race as a ‘serious contender’ to sign him this summer.

Potter eyes Bissouma reunion

The Hammers won’t have to pay his £21m Transfermarkt valuation, as the report adds that Spurs are open to letting the 28-year-old leave on loan, with West Ham willing to consider the offer.

Excluding Jean-Clair Todibo, whose temporary spell was converted into a permanent deal, West Ham have secured four additions so far this summer.

The club have recruited defenders Kyle Walker-Peters and El Hadji Malick Diouf, along with goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and forward Callum Wilson. Nevertheless, the London outfit have had a difficult start to the campaign.

With back-to-back losses placing them at the bottom of the table, the game against fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers, who sit in 19th place, would prove consequential to Graham Potter’s future at the London Stadium.

Should the club secure a win, backing the manager with viable options, particularly in midfield, would help the team shake off their poor start to embark on a good run of results.

Having played a key role under Potter at the AMEX Stadium, Potter will hope to reunite with Bissouma in West London, not just to bolster his midfield ranks but to rediscover his form and play a crucial role for the club this season.