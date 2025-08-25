Tottenham ‘determined’ to hijack deal to sign El Khannouss

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘determined’ to hijack Crystal Palace’s deal to sign Bilal El Khannouss, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Spurs have only purchased Mohammed Kudus thus far this summer, with the window set to slam shut next week. João Palhinha has also joined but has arrived on a loan deal, and the Lilywhites have an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Apart from that, they have made Mathys Tel’s loan move permanent. He joined the club on a short-term loan deal in the winter window to add depth to the forward department.

Frank has prioritised purchasing a new No.10 in this transfer window, but the club’s hierarchy haven’t been able to deliver that yet. Initially, they attempted to purchase Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

However, the deal eventually didn’t come to fruition. Following that, they were very close to buying Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, but Arsenal swooped in and hijacked the deal.

The 27-year-old is a lifelong Arsenal fan, and he eventually opted to move to the Emirates Stadium. Tottenham even launched a formal proposal to sign Nico Paz from Como; however, the proposal has been rejected as the Argentinian is willing to continue at the Italian club.

El Khannouss to Tottenham

Paz joined Como from Real Madrid, and they are still keeping a close eye on him. Having been impressed by the South American’s recent displays, Los Blancos are willing to bring him back, but want to do that next summer.

The player is also willing to play for the Spanish giants. So, Tottenham have been forced to go deep into their wishlist to sign a new creative midfielder. Morgan Rogers is an option they admire very much, but Aston Villa have no intention of letting him leave this summer.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham have registered their interest in El Khannouss. Crystal Palace have identified the Moroccan as a potential option to replace Eze and have opened formal talks with Leicester to seal the deal.

However, the North London club are ‘determined’ to hijack the South London club’s deal to sign the 21-year-old. The Leicester star is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract.

El Khannouss started in the first two games for Leicester in the Championship this season but wasn’t even in the matchday squad last weekend, which suggests his departure is imminent.