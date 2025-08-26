Tottenham hold ‘discussion’ to sign Morgan Rogers

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held preliminary ‘discussions’ over a deal to sign Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers late in this transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to Villa Park from Middlesbrough at the beginning of last year, the Englishman has established himself as an integral part of Unai Emery’s starting XI.

Despite only playing six months for Aston Villa in the 2023/24 season, he guided them to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four. He enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 14 goals and registering 13 assists across all competitions.

However, he has had a slow start to this season, failing to make any goal contributions in the first couple of games in the Premier League. Emery’s side, on the other hand, haven’t won a match yet.

Now, Football Insider state that following James Maddison’s ACL injury, Tottenham want a new CAM and are keen on Rogers. They are ‘readying a sensational’ late move to sign him after holding preliminary ‘discussions’.

Aston Villa are desperate to keep hold of him and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. Tottenham can’t afford to seal the deal by matching the asking price and are looking to lower the price through negotiations.

Tottenham are hoping that the Villans would be forced to cash-in on him amid their financial restrictions due to PSR regulations.

Rogers to Tottenham

Tottenham have looked at numerous names in this transfer window to strengthen the CAM role, but haven’t been able to sign anyone yet. Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze, and Nico Paz were all on their radar, but Nottingham Forest have managed to keep hold of Gibbs-White, while Arsenal have signed Eze from Crystal Palace.

Paz, on the other hand, is keen on returning to Real Madrid from Como, and Los Blancos are ready to take him back following his recent eye-catching displays in Serie A.

Rogers is an attacking midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable on the flanks. He is already a top-class player but is just 23 and isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service.