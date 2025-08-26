Everton exploring move to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney

West Ham United are exploring a move to sign highly-rated central-midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough this summer, according to Jacob Steinberg.

As was evident for much of last season, West Ham’s midfield was overrun in their opening two games of the season, where they faced a 3-0 defeat to Sunderland and a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea, respectively.

They lacked both solidity and creativity and posed no threat to disrupting their opponents’ attack. This was clear in the Chelsea game, where Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo passed the ball almost ten times between themselves without any press or pressure from the Hammers’ midfielders.

Fresh, reliable legs are now needed to protect the backline, and also serve as a creative link to put in threatening balls through to the attack.

One of the options the club are looking at is Middlesbrough’s highly-rated midfielder Hackney, according to the Guardian’s Steinberg, who claims that West Ham are exploring a possible deal for the transfer of the 23-year-old to the London Stadium this summer.

With a move for the England U21 star currently at its exploratory stage, it means the departure of Argentine midfielder Rodrigo is presently on hold unless the club seals a deal to bring in another midfielder, with Hackney now being eyed.

The England U21 international’s contract at the Riverside Stadium will run until the summer of 2027, so it won’t be surprising if Middlesbrough demand a fee well above his £10m Transfermarkt valuation.

Hackney to West Ham

The departure of Edson Alvarez to 19-time Turkish champions Fenerbahçe, as well as uncertainties surrounding Guido Rodriguez’s future at the club, have left the club short of options in the middle of the park.

With a week left until the transfer window closes, James Ward-Prowse and Tomáš Souček are their only viable midfield options, so key additions in that position would be essential, with several options being eyed.

Hackney is capable of operating either at the base of midfield or in a more advanced position, and he delivers outstanding statistics for progressive passes and carries.

What he could bring to West Ham’s engine room is precisely what it lacks — dynamism. The 23-year-old regularly collects the ball and surges upfield, averaging 2.73 progressive carries per 90 minutes in the previous campaign.

At 23 years old, the youngster would offer the club a more youthful and athletic option in the middle of the park without having to break the bank.