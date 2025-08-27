Tottenham receive huge boost to sign Morgan Rogers

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a huge boost in the pursuit of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as per Football Insider.

The transfer window is set to slam shut in less than one week, but the Lilywhites have only purchased Mohammed Kudus and João Palhinha thus far, with the Portuguese joining on a loan deal from Bayern Munich.

Thomas Frank has been keen to purchase a new creative midfielder since becoming the new Spurs manager at the end of last season. Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze, and Nico Paz were all on the Danish boss’s wishlist, but Tottenham haven’t been able to buy any one of them.

Now, Football Insider state that Tottenham are accelerating to sign Rogers before the end of this transfer window, and Aston Villa could be forced to cash-in on him to raise funds to reinforce the squad. As they need to add depth to their squad to perform well in the Premier League and Europa League this season

The Villans have been hamstrung by the PSR rule and have decided to cash-in on Jacob Ramsey to balance the books. However, Ramsey’s departure wasn’t enough to allow them to spend money, and they needed another sale so they could let Rogers leave. Tottenham are even hoping to secure his service in a cut-price deal.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £47m by Transfermarkt and still has five years left in his current contract, having moved to Villa Park last year.

Rogers to Tottenham

Rogers is comfortable in the CAM and left flank position; moreover, he can provide cover on the right wing, but he doesn’t always perform at his best in this position.

Alongside a new No.10, Tottenham are also plotting a swoop for a new winger as a potential replacement for Son Heung-min. Manchester City star Savinho is the primary target, but the Citizens don’t want to let him leave.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to sign a new No.10 and winger before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, after defeating Manchester City last weekend, Tottenham will face off against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League just before the international break.