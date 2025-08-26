West Ham open talks to sign Man Utd’s Andre Onana

West Ham United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Following Lukasz Fabianski’s departure as a free agent, the Hammers have decided to reinforce the goalkeeping department by signing Mads Hermansen from Leicester City this summer.

Alphonse Areola was West Ham’s first-choice goalkeeper last term, but he displayed error-ridden performances during the pre-season games. Therefore, Graham Potter has started the season with Hermansen in goal, but his performances have been below average.

The Dane conceded three goals in the opening Premier League game against Sunderland before giving up five versus Chelsea last weekend. He even looked very shaky from the corners against Enzo Maresca’s side.

Now, on United In Focus, Bailey says that West Ham have already started exploring options to replace the former Leicester City player and have earmarked Onana as a serious option.

They have even held talks over a deal to sign the Cameroonian on a loan deal. Ruben Amorim has started the season with Altay Bayindir in goal, and following that, Onana is open to leaving to play regularly elsewhere.

Onana to West Ham

The Cameroonian, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, understood Amorim’s decision not to start him against Arsenal in the opening Premier League game, as he had recently returned from a hamstring problem and didn’t have much time to train.

However, he was left surprised after being left on the bench in the second game against Fulham. United are close to agreeing on a deal to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, which will increase the competition for places.

West Ham have endured a dire start this season, losing both games and conceding eight goals combined. So, the East London club are looking to reinforce a few areas before the September 1st transfer deadline to help Potter turn the situation around.

Onana is an experienced goalkeeper, but has showcased in the last two seasons that he isn’t a top-class shot-stopper and has the tendency to make high-potential errors.

West Ham need an excellent goalkeeper to survive relegation this season, and it is going to be interesting to see whether they eventually opt to lure Onana to London Stadium in this transfer window.