West Ham plot loan swoop to for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare

West Ham United have launched a swoop to sign Nottingham Forest defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré on loan, according to The Sun’s Jack Rosser.

Sangaré moved to the City Ground in 2023 from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven with plenty of expectation, but persistent injuries and illness have restricted him to just 22 league starts and 10 substitute outings, preventing him from consistently delivering the influence Forest envisaged.

This summer has only intensified the competition in central midfield, with several new additions bolstering Forest’s options. As a result, it would not be a shock if the club opts to part ways with Sangaré before the transfer window closes, with East London now among his possible destinations.

According to Rosser, West Ham have ‘approached’ Forest for the Ivorian international and proposed a loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent if certain conditions are met.

Writing in The Sun, the journalist adds that the Nottinghamshire outfit are open to letting the 6ft 3in defensive midfielder depart the club this summer following the arrival of Douglas Luiz from Juventus.

Ideal option

West Ham’s midfield was completely overrun on the opening day against Sunderland, and although Graham Potter replaced Guido Rodríguez with Tomáš Souček for the Chelsea clash, the outcome remained unchanged.

With the engine room proving an apparent weakness, the Hammers appear set on strengthening in that area.

Sangaré would be a viable option, as he’s exceptional defensively, and his ball-winning ability, which the Hammers solely lack, is one of his most significant attributes.

Although he was seldom relied upon to dictate build-up play, his spell at PSV showcased his composure and quality in possession, meaning he would bring not only ball-winning prowess but also efficiency on the ball to Graham Potter’s side if the deal goes through.

However, considering his injury concerns, there’s growing optimism that the Ivorian can be kept fit, especially after he has started Forest’s opening two Premier League games.

Should an agreement be reached, it’ll be interesting to see if Forest will demand a fee above his £20m Transfermarkt valuation for West Ham to make the move permanent.