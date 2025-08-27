Everton interested in signing Man City’s Nathan Ake

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The 30-year-old came through Chelsea’s youth system but struggled to find regular game time at Stamford Bridge. So, he went out on loan on several occasions before settling down at AFC Bournemouth.

Following the Cherries’ relegation back in 2020, Man City decided to secure his service in a surprise deal. The move has turned out to be very successful as he has won every major competition at the Etihad Stadium over the years.

The Dutchman struggled with fitness problems last campaign; as a result, he has lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI. Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that the Citizens would be open to cashing-in on Ake late in this transfer window if they receive a suitable proposal with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Everton are interested in the experienced defender as he is a dependable player and is the exact type of option David Moyes wants to bolster the defence. Therefore, the Toffees could make a concrete approach to secure his service before the September 1st transfer deadline.

Ake is a left-footed centre-back by trait but is also comfortable in the left-back position. Jarrad Branthwaite has been the undisputed starter for Everton in the left centre-back position.

Ake to Everton

However, the Englishman struggled with fitness problems at the beginning of last season and has also been out injured at the start of this new campaign.

On the other hand, Vitaliy Mykolenko has been the first-choice left-back option for the Merseyside club over the years, but he has also been out with an injury problem.

Although Everton have signed Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich this summer to bolster the left-back position, Moyes feels the 19-year-old isn’t ready to play Premier League football yet.

Therefore, James Garner has started the opening two Premier League games in the left-back position this season, although he is a midfielder by trait. Thus, perhaps, Moyes’ side are looking for a new left-sided defender before the end of this transfer window.

Ake, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, is a proven Premier League player and would be a great coup for Everton should they eventually manage to secure his services.