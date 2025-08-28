West Ham reignite interest in signing Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor

West Ham United have reignited their interest in signing Brazilian goalkeeper John Victor from Botafogo this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

The search for a viable, long-term replacement for Lukasz Fabianski is ongoing, and several options have been explored this summer. The Hammers have already sealed a deal for Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City. Still, there appears to be uncertainty about Alphonse Areola and Wes Foderingham serving as second-choice options.

Therefore, the club are now exploring other options, including Victor, whom they came close to signing earlier in the transfer window.

According to Jacobs, West Ham have reignited their interest in a possible deal to sign the Brazilian shot-stopper in a ‘surprise move’ this summer.

Amid reports of the Hammers’ initial interest in the 6ft 5in goalkeeper, the journalist clarifies that the club had an agreement in principle to sign him for £8m before they turned their attention to Hermansen, whom Graham Potter preferred.

Now, the East Londoners are looking to add Victor to their goalkeeping ranks alongside the Danish goalkeeper, and a possible loan move is now being proposed, according to the report.

Shotstopper

The report adds that the clause involved in their proposal includes a conditional obligation to buy if he amasses 25 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Hermansen has already conceded eight goals across West Ham’s opening two Premier League games. Sunderland struck three times on the first weekend, while Chelsea ran riot with five against the Hammers on Friday evening.

That has only underlined the need for a steadier alternative in goal, and Victor looks like the perfect candidate to compete for the number one spot.

Over the last two campaigns, Victor’s form has soared, with the goalkeeper proving pivotal in Botafogo’s 2024 domestic league triumph and success in the Copa Libertadores. He was also between the sticks when the Brazilian side stunned European champions Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Since he arrived from Santos in 2024, the 29-year-old has been a dependable figure for the Estrela Solitária, racking up 84 appearances and recording 36 clean sheets. Unsurprisingly, such consistency has ensured he remains firmly on the radar of several European teams, including West Ham.

With a move for Victor now reignited, it’ll be interesting to see who, between Areola and Foderingham, will depart the club this summer, as they need to create space for the Brazilian.