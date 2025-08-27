Tottenham open talks over deals for Lucas Paqueta and Antoine Semenyo 

Fabrizio Romano reports that Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries to West Ham United and Bournemouth over moves for Lucas Paqueta and Antoine Semenyo, respectively.

Thomas Frank’s side are in the market for reinforcements as they look to build on an impressive start to the 2025-26 season. Their search has led them to England, with both Paqueta and Semenyo in their sights.

Tottenham lost chief creator James Maddison to a ruptured ACL in pre-season, ruling the England international out for most of the 2025-26 campaign. They are also without Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski, with the ex-Juventus man ruled out until 2026 through injury.

Spurs are now interested in Brazil international Paqueta, who is valued by Transfermarkt at £24 million. He appears to be unsettled in East London amid his side’s struggles in recent months.

The 27-year-old midfielder was cleared of any irregularities with regards to betting this summer, and was linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

Romano’s report via YouTube indicates that Tottenham have put a call through to West Ham with respect to a possible move for Paqueta. They have also held internal talks over a move for Semenyo, as the Ghana international continues to impress at the Vitality Stadium.

Frustration

Antoine Semenyo signed a new contract with the Cherries earlier this summer tying him to the club until 2030. Therefore, Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell and would no doubt demand far more than his £34 million Transfermarkt valuation to cash-in.

It has been a frustrating summer for Tottenham as they’ve missed out on several targets despite being able to offer UEFA Champions League football.

A proposed deal for Morgan Gibbs-White collapsed after Nottingham Forest threatened legal action for an illegal approach after Spurs triggered his release clause.

Tottenham then had a deal in place to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace but the England international eventually snubbed the move to Spurs in favour of joining rivals Arsenal.

They will hope to bring in an attacker or two to add firepower to their squad before the window slams shut on Monday evening.