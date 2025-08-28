West Ham make enquiries over deal to sign Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur

West Ham United have made enquiries over a deal to sign Hull City’s highly rated goalkeeper, Ivor Pandur, this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Pandur was brought in by the Tigers in January 2024 during Liam Rosenior’s tenure, joining from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, whom he had represented in the Eredivisie the previous year.

The goalkeeper made his first competitive appearance against Bristol City last August and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the league’s standout shot-stoppers. His tally of six clean sheets, combined with his all-round performances, proved decisive in ensuring Hull secured safety on the final day — surviving only on goal difference.

His performances earned him three awards at the ‘End of Season’ ceremony – including Player of the Year – and it’s no surprise he’s being courted by several clubs, with West Ham now showing interest amid their ongoing goalkeeping crisis.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham have made enquiries for the possible transfer of the former Croatian U21 star to the London Stadium this summer.

The report adds that the East London club view the 25-year-old as a viable option to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks and compete for a starting role in the Premier League.

The Italian outlet suggests that the 6ft 1in shotstopper would also provide a young and experienced option between the posts, having played at the Italian top flight with Hellas Verona.

Shotstopper

The 25-year-old is one of the best shot-stoppers in the Championship over the past two seasons. Like Thomas Kaminski, who was remarkable in the post for Luton Town despite their relegation after moving from Blackburn Rovers, Pandur could be another reliable option to make his mark in the league should a move be completed.

The Hammers have already signed Mads Hermansen from Leicester City, but the Dane is already up to a baptism of fire in the league after conceding eight goals in the opening two games of the season.

The club are also reportedly interested in Botafogo’s John Victor, with Pandur now being another option being eyed.

While the report does not state Hull’s valuation for the goalkeeper, it is believed the club will demand a fee above his £1m Transfermarkt valuation, especially with two years left on his contract at MKM Stadium.