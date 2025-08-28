Tottenham plotting audacious double swoop to sign Xavi Simons & Ademola Lookman

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a double swoop to sign RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Simons has been the subject of interest from Chelsea this summer, with the Blues making formal moves since the beginning of the summer transfer window.

On the other hand, Lookman has been at odds with Atalanta after publicly declaring his intention to leave, following what he described as a pre-planned agreement with the Italian club.

Both players appear to be gearing up for a departure before the end of the month, and Tottenham are now hoping to sign both players as the transfer window deadline nears.

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham are plotting an audacious double swoop for the transfers of Simons and Lookman this summer.

For Simons, the report claims that the Dutchman is being targeted by Spurs and they are now looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for the forward.

Although the 22-year-old is prioritising a move to Stamford Bridge, the report notes that the versatile forward is open to a move to Spurs, with Leipzig aiming to create a bidding war between both clubs to meet his £60m valuation.

Double swoop

On the other hand, talkSPORT adds that the North London club are keen admirers of Lookman, following his standout season in Serie A, where he netted 20 goals across all competitions for Atalanta last season.

While the club would ideally prefer a move for Manchester City’s Savinho, the Cityzens’ refusal to sell the Brazilian has led the club to explore other options, including Lookman, as per the report.

The Nigerian international was the subject of interest to Italian giants Inter Milan, who saw their £38m offer rebuffed, according to the report. Therefore, it’s likely that Atalanta will want closer to his £51m Transfermarkt valuation to sanction his departure from the Gewiss Stadium this summer.

Tottenham have started the season in flying form after winning against Burnley and Manchester City convincingly without conceding a goal while scoring five goals in the process.

Despite their form, they still need adequate reinforcement to maintain their solid performances and results ahead of a busy run of European and domestic fixtures.

However, with Simons appearing to favour Chelsea and Atalanta rejecting Inter’s bids for Lookman, Daniel Levy must act swiftly with a significant offer for both players, as time to pursue alternatives is running out.