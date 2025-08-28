West Ham considering move for Strasbourg star Junior Mwanga

West Ham are considering a move for French youngster Junior Mwanga this summer, as per a report from Sky Sports.

Graham Potter’s side have begun the 2025-26 season in disastrous fashion, losing to Sunderland and Chelsea in successive league games while conceding eight goals. They were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle by Wolves, compounding their woes.

Potter needs to further strengthen his squad before the window closes and Sky Sports has revealed that the Hammers have their sights set on Strasbourg youngster Mwanga.

West Ham agreed a £17m deal to sign AS Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa earlier this week but it appears Mwanga is now emerging as a target.

Mwanga enjoyed a successful 2024-25 season on loan at fellow Ligue 1 side Le Havre, spending the second half of the season with them. The versatile defensive midfielder has been targeted by several sides this summer, but he opted to remain with Strasbourg so far.

West Ham are keen to add more quality in midfield after they were overrun by Chelsea in front of their own fans on Matchday two of the 2025-26 Premier League season. They have had an approach turned down for Nottingham Forest ace Ibrahim Sangare in recent days, failing to snap up the Ivorian. They have also tried unsuccessfully to sign Southampton star Mateus Fernandes this summer.

The Hammers have lost midfielder Edson Alvarez after the Mexican left to join Fenerbahce on an initial loan deal. This move has resulted in Potter’s side needing to bring in at least one new midfielder to cover his role in the squad.

Magassa deal in doubt?

West Ham United reached an agreement with AS Monaco for the transfer of Soungoutou Magassa earlier this week in response to their poor start to the season.

The versatile 21-year-old midfielder has undergone his medical tests in London and appeared to be on the verge of sealing his move to East London, but the deal now looks to be in jeopardy.

A report from Foot Mercato has revealed that Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt have made a late play for Magassa. Their higher profile in Europe and availability of regular continental football appear to be appealing to the France U-21 international.

He has yet to convey his final decision but his head may have been turned by Frankfurt’s late interest, and this could be the reason for West Ham targeting Junior Mwanga.