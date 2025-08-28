West Ham agree deal to sign Mateus Fernandes from Southampton

West Ham United have reached an agreement with Southampton for the permanent transfer of Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes to the club this summer, according to The Telegraph.

West Ham are actively pursuing late recruits in this summer’s transfer window after a disappointing start to the 2025/26 campaign.

With the window set to shut in just a matter of days, there is no question Graham Potter will be eager to secure reinforcements. Bringing in a fresh midfielder stands as a key objective, and the club have been pressing to secure the services of Fernandes from Southampton, who was one of the standout performers for the Saints last season despite their relegation.

Now, according to The Telegraph, West Ham have agreed a deal with Southampton for the transfer of the Portugal U21 international to the London Stadium.

The two clubs have been negotiating the structure of the deal, as well as payment, with add-ons and bonuses expected to make up part of the £40m fee for the 21-year-old, according to the report.

Fernandes to West Ham

With an agreement now being reached, The Telegraph adds that Fernandes is now undergoing his medical in London today, with a formal announcement set to follow soon after.

West Ham have suffered defeat in each of their opening three fixtures of the 2025/26 campaign — two in the Premier League and another against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Their next outing is a league clash away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, where they will be hopeful of having Fernandes involved in the squad to add creativity and assist with maintaining possession against a physically strong Forest side.

Securing Fernandes represents a genuine show of intent by West Ham, as the Portuguese midfielder can operate in a deeper role to dictate play and carry the ball from deep areas, while also being capable of being utilised further forward in an attacking midfield berth.

The 21-year-old becomes the Hammers’ sixth summer acquisition, with the club also close to finalising the transfer of Soungoutou Magassa from Monaco.