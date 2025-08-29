West Ham ‘exploring’ deal to sign Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Timber joined Feyenoord in 2022 and has since featured in 105 games, scoring 18 goals and providing 13 assists. His previous campaign was hindered by a torn lateral knee ligament that kept him out for the entire second half of the season, though he still played 26 times, contributing six goals and one assist before the setback.

The Dutch midfielder’s present contract at De Kuip, which is set to expire in 2026, has just a single year left to run, and he has declined to commit to an extension.

That choice has already led to him being stripped of the captaincy, with new signing Sem Steijn taking over the armband. A departure from the Eredivisie now looks very likely, with West Ham now battling for his signature.

As per Plettenberg, the Hammers are ‘exploring’ a possible deal for the transfer of the five-cap Netherlands international to the London Stadium this summer.

However, they face stern competition from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, who are also in talks to sign the 24-year-old as the ‘top candidate’ to bolster their midfield.

Box-to-box midfielder

With his contract expiring next summer, Feyenoord are believed to be open to his departure, but West Ham may consider submitting an offer above his £25m Transfermarkt valuation if they’re to trump Leverkusen for his signature.

Timber has earned a reputation as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Eredivisie. The 24-year-old mostly occupies advanced roles, where his ball carrying, third-man runs, and keen eye for goal are best utilised.

He possesses immense physicality that makes it difficult for opponents to dispossess or shrug off the ball. The Dutchman is also reliable in the defensive phase of the game, with tenacity in tackling and an unrelenting press, making him a reliable midfield anchor for the team.

These are attributes that West Ham have lacked in their opening three games of the season, and the possible addition of Timber would provide the much-needed combativeness they’ve lacked.

Should the move to West Ham materialise, he could follow the steps of Luis Sinisterra, Tyrell Malacia and Marcos Senesi to make the step from the famous De Kuip to the Premier League.