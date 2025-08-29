Tottenham ‘still hopeful’ of signing Man City’s Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘still hopeful’ to sign Manchester City forward Savinho, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a bright start under new manager Thomas Frank’s guidance this season, winning both Premier League games without conceding a goal.

They are currently second in the league in goal difference. However, the Danish boss hasn’t had much backing from the club’s hierarchy this summer thus far.

Mohammed Kudus is the only new permanent signing; Joao Palhinha has also joined, but has arrived on a loan deal. On the other hand, they have allowed Son Heung-min to leave, and James Madison is set to remain sidelined for an extended period, having sustained a serious knee injury.

On Football Insider, Brown says that Tottenham have identified Savinho as the ‘top target’ to reinforce the wide forward position, but Man City don’t want to part ways with him at this stage of the window.

Still, Tottenham haven’t given up on this deal and have continued to work to reach an agreement with the Citizens. Spurs are ‘still hopeful’ to lure the South American away from the Etihad Stadium, and Pep Guardiola’s side have even started exploring options to replace Savinho.

Savinho to Tottenham

Tottenham currently have Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Mathys Tel, Kudus, and Dejan Kulusevski as options for the flanks. However, the Swedish international has been out with injury problems, while Tel and Odobert are still young and need time to develop.

Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon are also at the club, but the duo isn’t seemingly on Frank’s long-term plan. Therefore, the Lilywhites want a new winger before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Savinho is a left-footed right winger but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas, and also works hard without possession.

The Brazilian showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign and is a highly talented player. Moreover, he possesses the potential to become a top-class player in the future, so he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.