Tottenham readying £69 million bid for Nico Paz

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to trump Real Madrid by launching a £69m offer to sign Como star Nico Paz this summer, as per Quotidiano Sportivo.

Thomas Frank’s side are keen on Argentina international Paz, and are prepared to eclipse the £65 million they paid to sign Dominic Solanke last summer for his services.

They have Real Madrid to contend with, as the Spanish giants hold the keys to the future of the 20-year-old forward. Como signed Real Madrid academy graduate Paz last season, with the Spanish giants retaining 50% of his rights, three buy-back clauses, and matching rights on any bids for him.

They declined to re-sign him this summer, but can activate their second buy-back in 2026 for just £7.7 million due to their agreement with Como.

Tottenham are strongly interested in Paz due to their need for attacking midfield options following injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Nico Paz enjoyed a fine debut season in Italy, scoring six times and providing eight assists for his club in 2024-25 to earn the Young Player of the Season award. He has carried that form over into the new season with a goal and assist in his side’s Matchday One win over Lazio.

The Premier League side have no problem with breaking their transfer record, but await a green light to move for the young midfielder.

Frustration

Spurs have failed with approaches for both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze this summer, and are keen to avoid facing another failed attempt for a player.

Highly-rated RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons has also emerged as a serious option for Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the September 1st closure of the transfer window.

The Netherlands international has been a hot topic in this summer’s window after he revealed that he intends to leave Leipzig.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Simons, with an agreement on personal terms reportedly in place for weeks. Their failure to speed up the transfer since then has caused Tottenham to fully enter into the race, with a £60 million bid imminent.

The youngster has already travelled to London, hoping to work out his future with a move to either side before the window slams shut.