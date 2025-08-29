Tottenham agree £52m deal with RB Leipzig to sign Xavi Simons

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the transfer of talented forward Xavi Simons for £51.8 million, as per David Ornstein.

Netherlands international Simons is close to joining the reigning UEFA Europa League champions after he encouraged Spurs to put in a bid for him.

The 22-year-old was earlier granted permission by Leipzig to travel to London and resolve his future amid certainty of an exit from the club.

Tottenham appear set to trump London rivals Chelsea to the signature of Simons. The Blues have been strongly linked with the former Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Chelsea have had an agreement on personal terms in place with Simons for around a month but did not place an official bid for the forward.

According to Ornstein’s report, Tottenham will now look to finalize the transfer. The forward has completed his medical in London after personal terms were agreed, and the forward could be unveiled by the club this weekend.

Thomas Frank’s side have been left needing a star addition this summer after selling iconic forward Heung-Min Son to Los Angeles FC. Despite the signing of Mohammed Kudus, Spurs need more creativity after losing James Maddison to an ACL injury.

Tottenham wary

Despite reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig, Tottenham will remain wary about the deal until Xavi Simons is officially signed. Spurs have suffered a number of near-misses in this summer’s transfer window, and Chelsea still looms large over their deal for Simons.

Tottenham had agreed to pay Morgan Gibbs-White’s release clause in July, only to be forced to pull out following threats of legal action by Nottingham Forest.

They then had an agreement in place to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace before London rivals Arsenal hijacked the proposed move for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea have not pulled the plug on their mission to sign Simons despite being linked with Fermin Lopez. Stamford Bridge was the Dutchman’s preferred destination, and a late move from the Blues could derail Tottenham’s plans.