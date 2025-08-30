West Ham offered chance to sign Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface

West Ham United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface, as per GiveMeSport.

The 24-year-old moved to BayArena from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise a couple of years ago. In his debut campaign with the German side, he enjoyed a productive season, scoring 21 goals and registering nine assists across all competitions.

He has even won the Bundesliga title, DFB Pokal, and German Super Cup with Leverkusen. He struggled with persistent fitness problems last term; as a result, he only managed to make 15 starts in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Still, he made 12 goal contributions across all competitions. Now, GiveMeSport report that AC Milan attempted to buy the Nigerian this summer, but the forward couldn’t pass the medical.

So, he has returned to Leverkusen, and they are prepared to cash-in on him before the September 1st transfer deadline. West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Boniface and are open to reinforcing the frontline.

However, the Hammers have been focusing on strengthening other positions. Having lost the first three games of this season in all competitions, West Ham are scrambling to add new faces to help Graham Potter turn the situation around.

Boniface to West Ham

Earlier this window, they purchased El Hadji Malick Diouf, Callum Wilson, and Mads Hermansen. However, the East London club have strengthened the defence and midfield by signing Soungoutou Magassa and Mateus Fernandes respectively.

Moreover, West Ham have started exploring options to sign another goalkeeper as Hermansen has had a dire start to this season.

GiveMeSport state that AC Milan agreed on a loan deal to sign Boniface with an option to make the move permanent for around £21m. So, West Ham might be able to seal the deal for the same structure should they make a concrete approach.

However, since the player couldn’t pass the medical at the Italian giants and had injury issues last term, West Ham need to be careful about that before making any potential swoop to sign him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.