Everton readying ‘improved bid’ to sign Tomas Soucek from West Ham

Everton are ready to submit a fresh bid to sign West Ham United defensive midfielder Tomas Souček before the transfer deadline, as per Football Insider.

Everton’s pursuit of defensive and central midfield reinforcement has been evident throughout the window. Earlier in the summer, Aston Villa captain John McGinn was identified as a possible target. However, as the deadline approaches, attention has shifted, with Souček now emerging as a viable alternative.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a strong working relationship with David Moyes at West Ham, where he became a trusted figure under the Scotsman’s management.

He was central to Moyes’ plans during his four-year spell at the London Stadium, playing a pivotal role in the Hammers’ success in the UEFA Conference League in 2023.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees have been in talks to sign the Czech international this summer but have been unable to strike an agreement with West Ham.

Having seen their initial bid turned down, the report adds that the Merseyside club are now set to submit an improved offer to sign the combative midfielder before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

In a boost to Everton, Souček is keen on reuniting with Moyes, and they are now looking to strike an agreement with West Ham, who value the 6ft 3in midfielder at £19m, according to the report.

Moyes eyes Souček reunion

The experienced midfielder made 207 appearances across all competitions under Moyes, having joined the club from Czech side Slavia Prague in 2020.

That familiarity makes Souček a natural fit for Everton, a side crying out for energy and drive in central midfield. His ability to cover ground, disrupt opposition play, and contribute with key goals makes him an appealing option for Sean Dyche’s side.

Depth remains a lingering concern. Failure to secure a midfielder of Souček’s calibre could leave supporters fearing another season defined by inconsistency and midfield struggles.

Crucially, the 30-year-old embodies many of the qualities fans have long demanded: stamina, physicality, aerial dominance, and a knack for timely goals. He is the type of player who could instantly elevate Everton’s midfield, particularly given their ongoing difficulties in controlling games and competing for second balls.

Everton will hope to make it three wins in a row across all competitions when they travel to the West Midlands to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium this afternoon.