Tottenham plan to launch bid to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to launch a formal proposal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Spanish outlet AS.

The Lilywhites have reinforced the midfield department by signing João Palhinha from Bayern Munich on a loan deal. Following that, they currently have Rodrigo Bentancur, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, and the Portuguese as options for the engine room.

Yves Bissouma is another option, but he has been linked with a move away throughout this summer. On the other hand, Spurs have signed Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig by defeating Chelsea in this race following James Maddison’s serious knee injury.

Therefore, it looks like the North London club are well-stocked in the midfield position; still, Thomas Frank is seemingly planning to add another midfielder before next week’s transfer deadline.

While citing and translating the print version of AS, Sport Witness report that Tottenham are keen on Gallagher and will launch a formal proposal ‘in the coming hours’ to seal the deal.

Atletico Madrid don’t want to let him leave but would change their stance should they receive an offer worth up to £35m, and Spurs have ‘money in the bag’ to finalise the deal.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The report claim that Tottenham aren’t the only club interested in the England international as Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Aston Villa are also plotting a swoop.

Gallagher is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is an energetic player and previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League before moving to Metropolitano Stadium from Chelsea last summer.

The Lilywhites hold a long-standing interest in Gallagher as they were heavily linked with a move for him before his switch to the Spanish giants. However, they never made a formal approach.

Gallagher is still just 25 and is set to enter the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Manchester City last weekend, Tottenham will face off against AFC Bournemouth today before the international break.