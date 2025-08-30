West Ham join race to sign Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin

West Ham United are plotting a late swoop to sign Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The 24-year-old moved to the Ibrox Stadium from Jupiler Pro League side Standard Liège in January 2023. Despite the managerial changes, the midfielder has remained a consistent first-choice option, featuring 48 times across all competitions last season and providing 16 goal contributions.

However, Raskin was left out of Rangers’ starting XI in their second-leg Champions League qualifier against Club Brugge. He has also completed 90 minutes in just one of their opening three games this season, leading to speculation he could be on the move.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are now showing a keen interest in making a swoop for Raskin before the window closes on Monday evening.

The report adds that the East London club are looking to add depth to their midfield ranks, and the four-cap Belgium international has been earmarked as a viable target.

While Rangers are hesitant about sanctioning his departure this summer, their stance could soften as the transfer deadline nears, with offers worth up to £20m likely to be considered, according to the report.

However, West Ham will need to act swiftly to poach the Belgian midfielder as TEAMtalk reports that several clubs are also keen on his signature, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley, Aston Villa, Brighton and Fiorentina.

Depth

Raskin operates primarily as a deep-lying playmaker. He rarely ventures into either penalty area, instead preferring to remain in the central third of the pitch, where his outstanding passing range allows him to distribute the ball effectively to teammates across the field.

He moves vertically from one flank to the other, relying on his strong 1v1 qualities to regain possession for his side.

One of Raskin’s standout traits in this role is his exceptional range of passing options. Whether it’s a long diagonal to switch play, a perfectly weighted through ball to release a teammate into open space, or a short, simple pass to retain possession, he consistently demonstrates mastery in every type of distribution.

His attributes have drawn comparisons with former Chelsea and Arsenal star Jorginho.

Considering West Ham’s struggle to retain possession and also regain possession, Raskin would be a good fit to bring the much-needed efficiency on the ball and relentlessness off the ball to Graham Potter’s side.