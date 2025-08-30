Tottenham interested in signing Ademola Lookman

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent years. He was heavily linked with a move away from Gewiss Stadium last summer, and Paris Saint-Germain were said to be interested in him.

However, La Dea eventually decided not to let him leave. After displaying impressive performances last term, the player has been attracting attention again this summer.

Inter Milan initially made a move to sign him and launched a formal proposal. However, their bid didn’t match Atalanta’s valuation. It is important to mention that La Dea are tough negotiators and they don’t allow their star man to leave for cheap.

Lookman was keen on moving to Giuseppe Meazza Stadium and handed in a transfer request to force a move. However, the Nerazzurri have left the race after failing to reach an agreement.

Following that, Arsenal have been linked with a move for him this summer. However, on GiveMeSport, Romano says that Tottenham appreciate the Nigerian and could make a move to secure his service late in this window after finalising the Xavi Simons deal.

Lookman to Arsenal

Atalanta reportedly want around £43m for him, with his existing deal set to run until 2027. Therefore, the Italian side are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

The Lilywhites have been searching for a new wide forward after letting club legend Son Heung-min leave the club. Initially, they attempted to buy Savinho from Manchester City, and the player was reportedly open to joining Spurs.

However, the Citizens have refused to let him leave at this stage of the transfer window. So, it appears the North London club are looking for alternative options.

Lookman is a left-sided forward and has showcased his qualities in Serie A over the last two seasons. He helped Atalanta win the Europa League a couple of years ago, and this was their first major trophy for more than six decades.

He is currently at the prime stage of his career, so Lookman could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to sign him.