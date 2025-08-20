Tottenham & Arsenal hold talks to sign Ademola Lookman

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites started the transfer window slowly after appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager. They have signed Mohammed Kudus and João Palhinha thus far this summer, with the Portuguese joining on a loan deal from Bayern Munich.

However, Spurs are seemingly planning to accelerate their efforts to add a few more new faces before the September 1st transfer deadline. Frank wants a new CAM following James Maddison’s injury, and Tottenham have been working on a deal to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Furthermore, the Lilywhites are keen on purchasing a new wide forward following Son Heung-min’s departure. Initially, they attempted to buy Savinho but have found it difficult to agree on a deal in principle with Manchester City.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Lookman’s representatives have approached Tottenham with an offer to sign the Nigerian.

He has handed in a transfer request and was initially willing to join Inter Milan, but the Nerazzurri don’t want to match Atalanta’s £43m price tag to sign him. So, they have cooled their interest, and the player’s agent has been offering the forward to different Premier League clubs.

Tottenham hold a long-term interest in Lookman, and purchasing him by spending the reported £43m fee won’t be an issue for them. However, Arsenal have also received the opportunity to sign him, and their sporting director Andrea Berta held talks to sign the forward earlier this summer.

Apart from the North London clubs, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Chelsea have also been given the chance to sign the Serie A star, as per the report.

Like Tottenham, Arsenal have also been in the market for a new wide forward and have been linked with Eze, Rodrygo Goes, Anthony Gordon, and Rafael Leao.

Lookman has showcased his qualities in the Italian top flight over the last couple of years and is currently at the prime stage of his career. He provided 20 goals and 7 assists in 40 games last season.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Arsenal should either club eventually opt to secure his service before the end of this transfer window.