West Ham eye move to sign Toulouse’s Charlie Cresswell

West Ham United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell, as per BBC Sport.

The Hammers’ previous two managers, David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui, deployed a back four system at London Stadium, so they have a squad suited for that.

However, Graham Potter has been using a back three formation. The East London club currently have Nayef Aguerd, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Max Kilman as the centre-back options.

So, the English boss is willing to add depth to the centre-back position. Soungoutou Magassa has joined from AS Monaco, and he is comfortable playing at the heart of defence as well as the defensive midfield position.

Now, BBC Sport report that West Ham are planning to buy another defender before the deadline and have registered their interest in Cresswell, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays in Ligue 1.

However, purchasing the 23-year-old might not be straightforward for the East London club after Crystal Palace decided to sign Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse, as the French club wouldn’t want to lose two of their defenders in one window.

Cresswell to West Ham

The Englishman came through Leeds United’s youth system before joining Toulouse last summer. He is 6ft 3in tall, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

The Toulouse star was an integral part of the England national team in the U21 European Championship this summer, and they eventually ended up winning the competition.

West Ham have endured a dire start to this season, losing the first three games across all competitions. They have conceded 11 goals, netting only three times. Therefore, Potter needs to address the defensive frailties to help the Hammers regain form, and it is a good idea to add new centre-backs to do that.

Cresswell is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Potter’s side eventually make a concrete approach to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, having started the season poorly, West Ham have been busy late in this window to strengthen the squad. Apart from Magassa, they have signed Mateus Fernandes from Southampton to reinforce the midfield department.