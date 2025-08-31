Tottenham ‘ahead’ of AC Milan in race to sign Manuel Akanji

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s centre-back Manuel Akanji before the transfer deadline, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Spurs are eager to finish what has been an ambitious transfer window, following the recent addition of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, with a few additions, particularly in defence, with City’s Akanji now being eyed.

Akanji might not have a significant role in Pep Guardiola’s plans this season, with the manager possibly considering Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of him in the pecking order.

As a result, the 30-year-old centre-back could depart before the window closes on Monday, particularly with just a year left on his current contract.

A report from Fabrizio Romano on Friday revealed that Spurs have made an ‘approach’ to City over the possible transfer of the 6ft 2in Swiss to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It appears the club have now accelerated efforts to land him before the deadline, as Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the North London club are now leading the race to sign Akanji this summer.

Experienced centre-back

Italian giants AC Milan have been actively pursuing Akanji, with the club’s sporting director, Igli Tare, publicly declaring the Rosseneri’s intention of signing him before their 2-0 win over Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare on Friday.

However, amid the interest from Milan, the report adds that Tottenham are now ‘ahead’ of the Italian side and Crystal Palace in the race for Akanji.

Thomas Frank’s Spurs did not concede a goal in their opening two Premier League games. The Danish manager has started the centre-back pairing of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, and they’ve been rock solid so far.

Akanji, at 30, is the most experienced of the trio, having garnered significant top-level experience in both domestic and European competitions. He is also a versatile option and can seamlessly slot into right or left back, especially when he’s demanded to carry out man-marking duties.

With the report stating City are demanding £12m to allow him to leave, Akanji would be a shrewd piece of business by the North London club should they successfully formalise his transfer before the transfer deadline.