West Ham set for late move for Arsenal star Fabio Vieira

West Ham have entered into the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira on a permanent basis before the window slams shut, as per journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Graham Potter’s side have been very busy in the final week of this summer transfer window after an abysmal start to the season. The Hammers have lost all three games they have played in this season, including one in the Carabao Cup against Wolves in midweek.

West Ham are hoping to make further additions before the window closes and are now keen to sign Portugal international Vieira as they look to bolster their attacking midfield options, as per Plettenberg.

The Hammers lost Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and now have their sights on Vieira as a potential replacement.

Valued at £19 million by Transfermarkt, Fabio Vieira has failed to nail down a regular berth at the Emirates Stadium and spent the 2024-25 season on loan at FC Porto. He made 42 appearances in Portugal, scoring five goals and providing six assists for the club.

Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for the 25-year-old, who did not feature at all for the side in pre-season.

Plettenberg reports that Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart are also interested in the midfielder but do not have the finances to meet the Gunners’ asking price. Vieira is not short of suitors, with another unnamed German side reportedly keen on his signature.

West Ham have already signed Portugal U-21 international Mateus Fernandes to feature in attacking midfield. They have also announced the arrival of French youngster Soungoutou Magassa on a permanent deal from AS Monaco.

Vieira to West Ham?

Fabio Vieira joined Arsenal as a highly-rated 22-year-old in the summer of 2022 after an impressive season with boyhood club FC Porto.

The attacking midfielder joined the Gunners as cover for Martin Odegaard but arrived in North London with an injury, preventing him from getting started immediately.

Vieira has struggled to hold down a regular spot at Arsenal and has managed just 49 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side, scoring three goals and providing nine assists.

If he joins West Ham, he would add a different dimension to their team, taking the creative load off Lucas Paqueta. The Hammers scored just once in their first two league games, indicating the need for an injection of quality to their attacking unit.