Tottenham join Aston Villa in race for Lucas Paqueta



According to Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur have joined Aston Villa in the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs started the campaign on a bright note with back-to-back Premier League wins, but they were completely outplayed by Bournemouth at home on Saturday. Spurs struggled to exhibit control in the heart of the midfield, and manager Thomas Frank may want a fresh solution before the transfer window closes tomorrow.

Caught Offside now claim that the London giants have joined Villa in the pursuit of Paqueta, who is valued between £50 million and £60 million by the Hammers. Fabrizio Romano has already reported that Villa have proposed to sign Paqueta on loan with an obligation to buy (£47 million package), but West Ham have yet to give the green light.

Quality midfielder

Paqueta seemed on course to join Manchester City few years ago, but a move was blocked by a betting charge. The Brazilian has now been proven innocent of any wrongdoing and appears open to a bigger challenge away from the Hammers.

Hammers boss Graham Potter has requested the east London outfit not to sell, but there is increasing interest before the transfer deadline. Spurs could have an edge over Villa in the pursuit due to their Champions League qualification.

Paqueta would be a fantastic acquisition for the London heavyweights. The former Lyon man is strong when it comes to challenges and won an impressive six duels per league game last season alongside two tackles and 4.5 recoveries.

He can operate anywhere in midfield, but can play upfront if required too. He would be a good signing before tomorrow’s deadline, but the big question is whether West Ham will consider his departure with no replacement in hand.

Spurs have already done business with the Hammers this summer with the purchase of Mohammed Kudus. They have a good working relationship as a result, which could also provide them an advantage aside from Champions League football.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can reunite Paqueta with Kudus. With less than 48 hours left of the transfer window, a deal could go down to the wire as the Hammers may need a successor to contemplate the Brazilian’s transfer.