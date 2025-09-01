Tottenham eye late move for RB Leipzig ace Antonio Nusa

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move to sign RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa before today’s transfer deadline, as per Football Norge.

Thomas Frank’s side are in the market for attacking reinforcement, having failed to replace club legend Heung-Min Son after he left to join Los Angeles FC.

They have won two of their opening three games in the Premier League this season, having finished an embarrassing 17th in the 2024-25 season.

According to the report, Spurs made enquiries about the possibility of signing Norway international Nusa. Valued at £24.2 million by Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old forward only joined the Bundesliga side from Club Brugge last summer.

Antonio Nusa enjoyed a fine debut season in Germany, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. The youngster is set for a bigger role in attack for the club this season following the exits of Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko to Premier League sides.

Tottenham have signed Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha to strengthen their midfield, and added Kota Takai to their backline. They also signed Dutchman Simons last week to provide a source of creativity to their attack.

Simons is able to play as a wide forward, but Spurs boss Frank appears to be keen to play the 22-year-old centrally. He will instead look to sign Nusa to compete with Brennan Johnson for a starting berth in the left flank.

Attacking reinforcement needed

Tottenham Hotspur started life under Thomas Frank excellently, registering wins in their first two league games against Burnley and Manchester City.

Their third game against Bournemouth, however, showed a significant limitation in their game, which needs to be addressed. Spurs lost 1-0 to Bournemouth in front of their fans, but the nature of the defeat was alarming.

Frank’s side failed to register an attempt on goal until after the hour mark as they struggled to break down a resolute Cherries backline. They managed just one attempt on target in the game, creating only 0.19xG, as per FotMob.

Their struggle showed the need for creativity, hence the signing of Simons. Tottenham are not prepared to leave anything to chance and are eyeing Nusa, as well, to add his electric pace to their frontline.