Tottenham join race to sign Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur are set for a late approach to try and sign striker Randal Kolo Muani from European champions Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League side are set to try to sign France international Kolo Muani in their bid to beef up their attack with one more addition on deadline day.

Spurs have picked up two wins from three in the opening month of the new league season, but manager Thomas Frank appears keen to add more quality to his squad.

According to Romano’s report, Tottenham have kept a close eye on proceedings for Kolo Muani this summer, and have asked questions about the Frenchman in recent hours. They are prepared to swoop in for him if a transfer to Juventus from PSG does not materialize.

Thomas Frank’s side have been linked with a new striker this summer, with the Danish tactician previously eyeing a reunion with Brentford ace Yoane Wissa. With Newcastle United leading the race for the Congolese forward, Spurs appear to be prepared to swoop for Kolo Muani.

Tottenham were linked with Kolo Muani in January and have now reignited their interest in the 26-year-old, who is valued at £26 million by Transfermarkt.

They have Richarlison and Dominic Solanke on their books, but the Brazilian endured an injury-hit campaign last term. The North Londoners are looking to avoid being in a similar scenario, hence their interest in adding another striker.

More teams interested

Tottenham Hotspur have communicated their interest in former Eintracht Frankfurt man Kolo Muani to PSG, but they are not the only interested team.

The France international will prioritize a move to Juventus, where he spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan, ahead of joining other teams.

Juventus have submitted a loan offer for Kolo Muani, but their terms have yet to match PSG’s requirements for the transfer. The French giants are only willing to sanction a loan move for their striker if it includes an obligation to buy him permanently next summer.

Kolo Muani enjoyed a fine spell in Turin, scoring ten goals in 22 appearances for the Old Lady. Several other sides are interested in the lanky striker ahead of the end of the summer transfer window.