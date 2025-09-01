Martinez informs Aston Villa he wants to join Man Utd



According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has informed Aston Villa that he wants to join Manchester United before the transfer deadline this evening.

The Argentine has been one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League and has his sights on pursuing a bigger challenge away from the Midlands outfit. Martinez agreed personal terms with the Red Devils yesterday, and Romano reports that the player has told the Villans about his desire to join the Mancunian giants before the transfer window closes.

Villa and United could do more business before the 7pm deadline. There are also discussions over a possible deal for Jadon Sancho. Talks are ongoing for both Martinez and Sancho separately on transfer deadline day.

World-class

United have lacked the presence of an elite goalkeeper since the departure of David de Gea. Andre Onana arrived with a big reputation from Inter Milan, but has struggled to cope with the Premier League intensity and physical demands.

The Cameroonian has been vulnerable when it comes to set-pieces situations with his reluctance to come off his line. Altay Bayindir was signed alongside Onana to provide competition, but he has been similarly disappointing with his displays.

Bayindir has been nervous with his distribution compared to Onana. United have now decided to land a new number one, and they are making progress towards the transfer of Martinez from Villa ahead of today’s early transfer deadline.

Martinez is a Premier League-proven goalkeeper and won’t need time to adapt. He had an average 2024/25 season with the Villans, but still impressed with his strong reflexes and ability to command the box with high claims when required.

The ‘world-class‘ star would be an immediate upgrade on Onana and Bayindir. His move to Old Trafford could lead to the departure of either Onana or Bayindir. It appears unlikely that both of them will stay before the window slams shut.

There is no indication what Villa could demand from Romano’s update, but Express claim that Unai Emery’s side could hold out for £40 million for the former Arsenal shot-stopper. United may have to meet their demands to land his signature.