Tottenham ‘in talks’ over late move to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘in talks’ to complete a deadline-day swoop to sign Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, according to TBR Football.

Spurs have had a remarkable rebuild this summer, making tactically fitting reinforcements to suit Thomas Frank’s style of football. The attack has already seen the additions of Mohammed Kudus, while Mathys Tel’s move from Bayern Munich was made permanent. Xavi Simons also joined the Lilywhites after the club swooped in late to snatch him from Chelsea.

The club are not done yet, as they’re eyeing further reinforcements upfront, and Lookman has now emerged as their prime target as the window draws to a close by 7pm tonight.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham are ‘in talks’ over a late swoop for the transfer of the Nigerian international to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a permanent deal.

Although Spurs have explored several left-wing options, including Manchester City’s Savinho and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, Lookman has now emerged as the club’s ‘priority option’, and there’s optimism a deal could be formalised before the deadline, as per the report.

In a previous report, TBR revealed that Lookman had offered himself to several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, following his failed move to Inter Milan.

Late swoop

It appears Spurs are now set to accelerate efforts to sign the Nigerian, as the report adds that Spurs are ‘keen’ on completing a late deal to sign him before the transfer window closes.

While the report notes that there’s stern interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Lookman is now set to fly to London ahead of a potential move to Tottenham as he looks to resolve his future imminently.

Lookman’s record with Atalanta has been excellent, as the attacker has registered 52 goals alongside 25 assists in 118 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

Although he has frequently been deployed in a more central advanced position for Atalanta in recent times, the arrival of Simons would likely see him operating out wide were he to complete a move to north London.

Having reportedly rebuffed a £36m offer from Inter Milan, Atalanta will likely demand a fee closer to his £51m Transfermarkt valuation to sanction his departure from the Gewiss Stadium.